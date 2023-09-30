The SMU Mustangs (2-2) host an AAC clash against the Charlotte 49ers (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

SMU is putting up 33.8 points per game on offense this year (44th in the FBS), and is allowing 19 points per game (40th) on the other side of the ball. Charlotte's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, putting up 306.3 total yards per game, which ranks 13th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 108th with 415.3 total yards allowed per contest.

SMU vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

SMU vs. Charlotte Key Statistics

SMU Charlotte 451.5 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.3 (120th) 311.8 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.3 (100th) 165.3 (54th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.5 (98th) 286.3 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.8 (111th) 5 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (66th) 1 (126th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (76th)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has compiled 1,056 yards (264 ypg) on 80-of-137 passing with nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 48 rushing yards (12 ypg) on 20 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Jaylan Knighton has racked up 182 yards on 40 carries.

LJ Johnson Jr. has been handed the ball 27 times this year and racked up 153 yards (38.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Jordan Hudson's team-leading 159 yards as a receiver have come on eight catches (out of 11 targets) with two touchdowns.

Jordan Kerley has hauled in eight receptions totaling 153 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Roderick Daniels Jr. has a total of 148 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing six throws and scoring one touchdown.

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Jalon Jones has thrown for 363 yards (90.8 ypg) to lead Charlotte, completing 61.4% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 261 yards (65.3 ypg) on 52 carries with three touchdowns.

Durell Robinson has compiled 117 yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Jack Hestera has racked up 205 receiving yards on 16 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jairus Mack has recorded 141 receiving yards (35.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on six receptions.

Bryce Kennon's nine targets have resulted in eight catches for 117 yards and one touchdown.

