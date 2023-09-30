When the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks play the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our projection system predicts the 'Jacks will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SFA Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction SFA (-12.9) 47.5 SFA 30, Texas A&M-Commerce 17

Week 5 Southland Predictions

Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Info (2022)

SFA Betting Info (2022)

The 'Jacks covered three times in nine games with a spread last season.

Last season, six of 'Jacks games hit the over.

Lions vs. 'Jacks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SFA 32.3 21.8 29.0 16.0 35.5 27.5 Texas A&M-Commerce 8.3 30.7 10.0 48.0 7.5 22.0

