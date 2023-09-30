AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will play host to the Texas A&M Aggies (3-1) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-2) on September 30, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on SEC Network. The Aggies are a 6.5-point favorite in the game. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Arkansas matchup in this article.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Week 5 Odds

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Texas A&M has covered three times in four chances against the spread this season.

The Aggies have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites in three of three games this season.

Arkansas has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Razorbacks have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 To Win the SEC +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

