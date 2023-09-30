A pair of Sun Belt teams take the field when the Texas State Bobcats (3-1) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-3) are in action on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The Bobcats are favored by 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 62.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas State vs. Southern Miss matchup.

Texas State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
  • Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas State vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas State Moneyline Southern Miss Moneyline
BetMGM Texas State (-5.5) 62.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Texas State (-5.5) 62.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Texas State vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends

  • Texas State has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Bobcats have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
  • Southern Miss has compiled a 0-3-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Golden Eagles have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Texas State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Sun Belt +900 Bet $100 to win $900

