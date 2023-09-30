Big 12 rivals will clash when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-3) meet the Houston Cougars (2-2). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Texas Tech vs. Houston?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas Tech 36, Houston 19

Texas Tech 36, Houston 19 Texas Tech has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

The Red Raiders have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

Houston has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Cougars have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +260 odds on them winning this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Raiders have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texas Tech (-8.5)



Texas Tech (-8.5) Texas Tech has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Red Raiders have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 8.5 points or more.

Houston has one win against the spread in three games this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (51.5)



Over (51.5) Texas Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in a game twice this season.

There has been just one game featuring Houston this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 51.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 56.6 points per game, 5.1 points more than the total of 51.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Texas Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.8 68.5 52.5 Implied Total AVG 33 37 31 ATS Record 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-0 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Houston

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.5 62 51.5 Implied Total AVG 32 33.5 29 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-1 0-0

