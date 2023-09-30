Our projection model predicts the Texas Tech Red Raiders will beat the Houston Cougars on Saturday, September 30 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Jones AT&T Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Texas Tech vs. Houston Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (51.5) Texas Tech 31, Houston 24

Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Red Raiders' implied win probability is 77.8%.

The Red Raiders are winless against the spread this season.

Texas Tech has not covered the spread (0-1) when they are at least 8.5-point favorites.

One of the Red Raiders' three games this season has gone over the point total.

Texas Tech games average 57.8 total points per game this season, 6.3 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Houston Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cougars have a 27.8% chance to win.

The Cougars are 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

One of the Cougars' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

The average point total for Houston this year is seven points higher than this game's over/under.

Red Raiders vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas Tech 29.3 24 35.5 20.5 23 27.5 Houston 27.3 25 22.7 19 41 43

