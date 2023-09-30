The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-3) will meet a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Houston Cougars (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Cougars are considerable underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 10 points. The over/under for the contest is 52 points.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. Houston matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 City: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline Houston Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-10) 52 -375 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-10) 52.5 -420 +320 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Texas Tech vs. Houston Betting Trends

Texas Tech has compiled a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Red Raiders have been favored by 10 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Houston has covered once in three games with a spread this year.

Texas Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.