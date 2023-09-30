The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (4-0) meet a fellow Big 12 foe when they host the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Texas sports the 37th-ranked offense this season (35 points per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-best with just 12.5 points allowed per game. Kansas has dominated on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 25th-best in total offense (463 total yards per game) and 21st-best in total defense (296.8 total yards allowed per game).

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on ABC.

Texas vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Texas vs. Kansas Key Statistics

Texas Kansas 432.8 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 463 (33rd) 298.5 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.8 (22nd) 155.8 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.8 (11th) 277 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.3 (59th) 3 (12th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (29th) 7 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (37th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has compiled 1,033 yards (258.3 ypg) on 72-of-112 passing with nine touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has racked up 379 yards on 65 carries while finding paydirt three times as a runner. He's also caught four passes for 64 yards (16 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

CJ Baxter has racked up 90 yards on 22 carries, scoring one time.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' leads his squad with 268 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 12 receptions (out of 24 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Xavier Worthy has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 252 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Adonai Mitchell has a total of 180 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 12 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jalon Daniels has racked up 705 yards (176.3 per game) while completing 74.7% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 74 yards .

The team's top rusher, Devin Neal, has carried the ball 57 times for 394 yards (98.5 per game) with five touchdowns. He's also caught 11 passes for 145 yards and one touchdown.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has totaled 235 yards on 33 carries with three touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold leads his team with 246 receiving yards on 18 catches.

Luke Grimm has 13 receptions (on 17 targets) for a total of 175 yards (43.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Quentin Skinner's 17 targets have resulted in 12 receptions for 173 yards.

