The college football season continues into Week 5, which features five games involving teams from the MVFC. Hoping to see all of the action? We offer info on how to watch in the column below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MVFC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Youngstown State Penguins at Northern Iowa Panthers 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) South Dakota Coyotes at North Dakota State Bison 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at South Dakota State Jackrabbits 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Missouri State Bears at Southern Illinois Salukis 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Indiana State Sycamores at Murray State Racers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!