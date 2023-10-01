Will CeeDee Lamb Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
CeeDee Lamb did not participate in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys' Week 4 contest against the New England Patriots starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Lamb's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In the air, Lamb has been targeted 24 times, with season stats of 273 yards on 19 receptions (14.4 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has two carries for nine yards.
CeeDee Lamb Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Nir - Rest
- The Cowboys have no other receivers on the injury report.
Cowboys vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Lamb 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|24
|19
|273
|118
|0
|14.4
Lamb Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|4
|4
|77
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|13
|11
|143
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|7
|4
|53
|0
