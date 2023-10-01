The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager (.486 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Corey Seager At The Plate

  • Seager has 155 hits and an OBP of .391, both of which lead Texas hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying batters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is second in slugging.
  • Seager has had a hit in 91 of 118 games this year (77.1%), including multiple hits 45 times (38.1%).
  • He has gone deep in 26.3% of his games in 2023 (31 of 118), and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Seager has picked up an RBI in 45.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 19.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 12 contests.
  • In 52.5% of his games this year (62 of 118), he has scored, and in 23 of those games (19.5%) he has scored more than once.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
64 GP 54
.333 AVG .321
.403 OBP .378
.703 SLG .540
46 XBH 29
23 HR 10
56 RBI 40
43/28 K/BB 44/21
1 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (184 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 31st of the season. He is 12-10 with a 3.46 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 3.46 ERA ranks 15th, 1.056 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
