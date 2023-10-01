A win by the Dallas Cowboys over the New England Patriots is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Sunday, October 1 at 4:25 PM ET (at AT&T Stadium). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Cowboys sport the 11th-ranked offense this season (354.3 yards per game), and they've been even better defensively, ranking fourth-best with just 262 yards allowed per game. The Patriots' defense has been paving the way for the team, as they rank fifth-best in the NFL with 270.3 total yards ceded per game. In terms of offense, they are generating 342.7 total yards per game, which ranks 13th.

Cowboys vs. Patriots Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Cowboys by 6.5) Under (43.5) Cowboys 23, Patriots 16

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Cowboys a 73.3% chance to win.

Dallas has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

This season, games featuring the Cowboys have gone over the point total twice.

The over/under for this game is 43.5 points, 1.3 more than the average point total for Cowboys games this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Patriots have a 30.8% chance to win.

New England has won one game against the spread this year.

So far this year, one New England game has gone over the point total.

Games involving the Patriots this year have averaged 42 points per game, a 1.5-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Cowboys vs. Patriots 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 28.7 12.7 30 10 28 14 New England 17.3 19.7 18.5 24.5 15 10

