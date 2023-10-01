Going into their matchup with the New England Patriots (1-2), the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) will be monitoring four players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 4:25 PM on Sunday, October 1 at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys were defeated by the Arizona Cardinals 28-16 in their last game.

The Patriots' last game was a 15-10 win over the New York Jets.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Peyton Hendershot TE Ankle Questionable Zack Martin OG Ankle Questionable Tyron Smith OT Knee Out Tyler Biadasz C Hamstring Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jonathan Jones DB Ankle Questionable Christian Barmore DL Knee Questionable Davon Godchaux DL Ankle Questionable Cole Strange OL Knee Questionable Shaun Wade CB Shoulder Questionable

Other Week 4 Injury Reports

Cowboys vs. Patriots Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Cowboys or the Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cowboys Season Insights

The Cowboys have the 11th-ranked offense this season (354.3 yards per game), and they've been even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with only 262 yards allowed per game.

The Cowboys have been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (fifth-best with 28.7 points per game) and scoring defense (third-best with 12.7 points allowed per game) this season.

The Cowboys rank 18th in passing yards this year (207.3 per game), but they've been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 130.7 passing yards allowed per game.

Dallas is putting up 147 rushing yards per game on offense (eighth in the NFL), and ranks 25th defensively with 131.3 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Cowboys have forced seven total turnovers (fourth in NFL) this season and have turned it over one time (first in NFL) for a turnover margin of +6, the best in the NFL.

Cowboys vs. Patriots Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-6.5)

Cowboys (-6.5) Moneyline: Cowboys (-275), Patriots (+225)

Cowboys (-275), Patriots (+225) Total: 43.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Cowboys-Patriots matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.