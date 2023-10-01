The Dallas Cowboys (2-1) host the New England Patriots (1-2) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

We have more details below.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

Cowboys Insights

The Cowboys average nine more points per game (28.7) than the Patriots surrender (19.7).

The Cowboys collect 84 more yards per game (354.3) than the Patriots give up per matchup (270.3).

This season, Dallas rushes for 53.7 more yards per game (147) than New England allows per outing (93.3).

This year, the Cowboys have one turnover, one fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (2).

Cowboys Home Performance

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at New York W 40-0 NBC 9/17/2023 New York W 30-10 CBS 9/24/2023 at Arizona L 28-16 FOX 10/1/2023 New England - FOX 10/8/2023 at San Francisco - NBC 10/16/2023 at Los Angeles - ABC/ESPN 10/29/2023 Los Angeles - FOX

