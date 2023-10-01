Star running back Tony Pollard and the Dallas Cowboys meet the New England Patriots on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET at AT&T Stadium.

Most of the key contributors for the Cowboys and the Patriots will have player props on the table for this contest.

Tony Pollard Touchdown Odds

Pollard Odds to Score First TD: +340

Pollard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +150

Rhamondre Stevenson Touchdown Odds

Stevenson Odds to Score First TD: +700

Stevenson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290

More Cowboys Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandin Cooks - - 40.5 (-113) Jake Ferguson - - 29.5 (-113) Michael Gallup - - 26.5 (-113) CeeDee Lamb - - 66.5 (-113) Tony Pollard - 74.5 (-113) 18.5 (-113) Dak Prescott 229.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) -

More Patriots Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mike Gesicki - - 16.5 (-113) DeVante Parker - - 35.5 (-113) JuJu Smith-Schuster - - 27.5 (-113) Kendrick Bourne - - 33.5 (-113) Ezekiel Elliott - 29.5 (-113) - Hunter Henry - - 30.5 (-113) Mac Jones 216.5 (-113) 7.5 (-113) - Rhamondre Stevenson - 51.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113)

