The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .269 with 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 83rd in the league in slugging.

In 64.1% of his 142 games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 37 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 9.2% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Taveras has picked up an RBI in 44 games this year (31.0%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (10.6%).

In 36.6% of his games this season (52 of 142), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (9.9%) he has scored more than once.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 74 .285 AVG .256 .333 OBP .299 .456 SLG .396 23 XBH 25 9 HR 5 37 RBI 30 59/17 K/BB 58/18 8 SB 6

Mariners Pitching Rankings