Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Red River County This Week
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Red River County, Texas this week, we've got what you need here.
Red River County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Detroit High School at Cumby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 2
- Location: Cumby, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
