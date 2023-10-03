Jonah Heim -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on October 3 at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series..

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: ABC

ABC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 29 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .260.

In 65.6% of his games this season (84 of 128), Heim has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (24.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 18 games this season (14.1%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

Heim has picked up an RBI in 51 games this year (39.8%), with more than one RBI in 23 of those contests (18.0%).

In 37.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 63 .261 AVG .259 .323 OBP .316 .500 SLG .384 30 XBH 17 12 HR 6 48 RBI 47 49/20 K/BB 47/20 0 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings