Jonah Heim vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Jonah Heim -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on October 3 at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series..
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has 29 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .260.
- In 65.6% of his games this season (84 of 128), Heim has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (24.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 18 games this season (14.1%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Heim has picked up an RBI in 51 games this year (39.8%), with more than one RBI in 23 of those contests (18.0%).
- In 37.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.261
|AVG
|.259
|.323
|OBP
|.316
|.500
|SLG
|.384
|30
|XBH
|17
|12
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|47
|49/20
|K/BB
|47/20
|0
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Rays allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow makes the start for the Rays, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.60 ERA and 162 strikeouts through 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .209 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.