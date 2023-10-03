Rangers vs. Rays AL Wild Card Game 1 Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 3
The AL Wild Card Series begins with a clash between the Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers, Tuesday at 3:08 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (10-7) to the mound, while Jordan Montgomery (10-11) will answer the bell for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Time: 3:08 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (10-7, 3.60 ERA) vs Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery
- The Rangers are sending Montgomery (10-11) to the mound to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts through 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 32 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.20, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
- Montgomery is trying to build upon a fourth-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Montgomery will look to continue a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance).
- In seven of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow
- Glasnow (10-7) will take the mound for the Rays, his 22nd start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed two hits in five scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.60 and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .209 in 21 games this season.
- He has earned a quality start nine times in 21 starts this season.
- Glasnow has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.
Tyler Glasnow vs. Rangers
- The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .263 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks third in the league (.452) and 233 home runs.
- The Rangers have gone 1-for-19 with a home run and an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.
