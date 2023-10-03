Sebastian Korda (No. 28 ranking) will take on Adrian Mannarino (No. 34) in the final of The Astana Open on Tuesday, October 3.

With -150 odds, Korda is the favorite against Mannarino for this tournament final versus the underdog, who is +120.

Sebastian Korda vs. Adrian Mannarino Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, October 3 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Sebastian Korda vs. Adrian Mannarino Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 60.0% chance to win.

Sebastian Korda Adrian Mannarino -150 Odds to Win Match +120 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 53.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.8

Sebastian Korda vs. Adrian Mannarino Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Monday, Korda defeated Hamad Medjedovic 6-7, 7-6, 7-6.

In the semifinals on Monday, Mannarino beat No. 58-ranked Sebastian Ofner, winning 6-4, 6-2.

Through 42 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Korda has played 25.7 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.0% of them.

In his 33 matches on hard courts over the past year, Korda has played an average of 25.5 games (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

In his 53 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Mannarino is averaging 24.8 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.7% of those games.

On hard courts, Mannarino has played 31 matches and averaged 25.7 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.

This is the first time that Korda and Mannarino have matched up in the last five years.

