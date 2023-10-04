The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager (.389 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series with the Rangers up 1-0.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Rays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: ABC

ABC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager leads Texas with 155 hits and an OBP of .388 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks fifth in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Seager has had a hit in 92 of 120 games this season (76.7%), including multiple hits 46 times (38.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 25.8% of his games in 2023 (31 of 120), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Seager has had an RBI in 55 games this year (45.8%), including 23 multi-RBI outings (19.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

In 52.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 23 games with multiple runs (19.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 55 .333 AVG .316 .403 OBP .372 .703 SLG .531 46 XBH 29 23 HR 10 56 RBI 40 43/28 K/BB 45/21 1 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings