Josh Jung -- .081 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on October 4 at 3:08 PM ET. The Rangers own a 1-0 series lead going into Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rays.

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

TV Channel: ABC

ABC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jung is hitting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 55th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Jung has had a hit in 84 of 123 games this year (68.3%), including multiple hits 36 times (29.3%).

In 20 games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.3%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).

Jung has had an RBI in 41 games this year (33.3%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 49 of 123 games this year, and more than once 22 times.

Home Away 62 GP 58 .272 AVG .260 .336 OBP .294 .472 SLG .463 23 XBH 26 12 HR 11 40 RBI 30 79/20 K/BB 71/10 0 SB 1

