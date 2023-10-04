Nate Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, 146 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on October 4 at 3:08 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The Rangers are holding a 1-0 series lead.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Rays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: ABC

ABC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .262 with 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 94th in the league in slugging.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 115 games this season (of 162 played), and had multiple hits in 42 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (17 of 162), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has driven home a run in 57 games this year (35.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 69 of 162 games this year, and more than once 17 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 80 GP 81 .270 AVG .253 .360 OBP .361 .443 SLG .386 30 XBH 28 11 HR 6 48 RBI 34 82/41 K/BB 83/52 1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings