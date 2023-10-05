There is high school football action in Bexar County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Hopkins County
  • Denton County
  • Red River County

    • Bexar County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Douglass MacArthur High School at Lake Highlands High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Randolph High School at Llano High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Llano, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Anthony Catholic High School at TMI Episcopal

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: San Antonio, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Paul Catholic School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: San Antonio, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    The Atonement Academy at Heritage School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Fredericksburg, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.