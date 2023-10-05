Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chambers County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Chambers County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Chambers County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
East Chambers High School at Buna High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Buna, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 22
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Robert E Lee High School at Barbers Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
