Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Crosby County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Crosby County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Crosby County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Petersburg High School at Lorenzo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Lorenzo, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Bovina High School at Ralls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Ralls, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
