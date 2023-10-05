Ellis County, Texas has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Ellis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Summit High School at Midlothian Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Midlothian, TX

Midlothian, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Granbury High School at Midlothian High School