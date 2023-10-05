This week, there's high school football on the docket in McLennan County, Texas. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

    • McLennan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Waco University High School at Pflugerville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Pflugerville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Gholson High School at Coolidge High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Coolidge, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Frost High School at Mart High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Mart, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Robinson High School at Salado High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Salado, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rio Vista High School at Axtell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Axtell, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Live Oak Classical School at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Marble Falls, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lorena High School at McGregor High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: McGregor, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 17
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bruceville-Eddy High School at Valley Mills High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Valley Mills, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Midway High School - Waco at Temple High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Temple, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    China Spring at Alvarado High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Alvarado, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

