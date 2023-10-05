Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montague County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school football games in Montague County, Texas this week? We've got you covered.
Montague County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Union Hill High School at Gold-Burg High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Bowie, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Forestburg School High School at Knox City High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Knox City, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Jo High School at Bynum High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Bynum, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
