Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Travis County, Texas this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Travis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Brentwood Christian School at Geneva School Of Boerne

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Boerne, TX

Boerne, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Waco University High School at Pflugerville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Westlake High School at LC Anderson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 5

7:30 PM CT on October 5 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson High School at Austin High School - Austin

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 5

7:30 PM CT on October 5 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

A&M Consolidated at Hendrickson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Veritas Academy at Prince of Peace Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Travis High School at Del Valle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: League City, TX

League City, TX Conference: 6A - Region 26

6A - Region 26 How to Stream: Watch Here

Weiss High School at Copperas Cove High School