    • Bell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Robinson High School at Salado High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Salado, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Killeen High School at Lake Belton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Deer Park, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chaparral High School at Elgin High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Elgin, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Central Texas Christian School at John Paul II High School - Plano

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Plano, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Belton High School at Rouse High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Leander, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rogers High School at Clifton High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Clifton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Midway High School - Waco at Temple High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Temple, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cameron Yoe High School at Academy High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Little River, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 19
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

