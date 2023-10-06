Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Blanco County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Blanco County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Blanco County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Lyndon B Johnson High School at Harper High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Harper, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion High School at Blanco High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Blanco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
