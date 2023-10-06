Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Collingsworth County, Texas this week? We have the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

    • Collingsworth County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Wellington High School at Shamrock High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Shamrock, TX
    • Conference: 2A - District 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

