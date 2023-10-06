High school football competition in Comanche County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Dallas County
  • Kendall County
  • McLennan County
  • Montague County
  • Walker County
  • Jefferson County
  • Parker County
  • Ellis County
  • Denton County
  • Newton County

    • Comanche County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Comanche High School at Millsap High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Millsap, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mullin High School at Sidney High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Sidney, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gustine High School at Zephyr High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Zephyr, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.