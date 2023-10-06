Coryell County, Texas has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Coryell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

May High School at Evant High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Evant, TX

Evant, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Weiss High School at Copperas Cove High School