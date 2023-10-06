Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Eastland County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Eastland County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Eastland County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Cisco High School at Olney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Olney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jacksboro High School at Eastland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Eastland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Trent High School at Rising Star High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Rising Star, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
