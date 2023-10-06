Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Galveston County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Galveston County, Texas this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Galveston County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Clear Brook High School at Clear Lake High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dickinson High School at Clear Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Webster, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santa Fe High School at Nederland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Magnolia, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Texas City High School at Marshall High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Friendswood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Friendswood, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Bend Home School at High Island High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: High Island, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.