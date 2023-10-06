Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Irion County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Irion County, Texas this week? We have what you need below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Irion County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Grandfalls-Royalty High School at Irion County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Mertzon, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.