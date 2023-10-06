Is there high school football on the docket this week in Lubbock County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Gray County
  • Jefferson County
  • Newton County
  • McCulloch County
  • Collin County
  • Crosby County
  • Kendall County
  • Dallas County
  • King County
  • Walker County

    • Lubbock County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Palo Duro High School at Lubbock High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Lubbock, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sunray High School at Lubbock Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Lubbock, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.