Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ward County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Ward County, Texas this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Other Games in Texas This Week
Ward County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Monahans High School at Pecos High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Pecos, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grandfalls-Royalty High School at Irion County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Mertzon, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
