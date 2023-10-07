The Sanderson Farms Championship is underway, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout is currently in fourth place with a score of -6.

Looking to place a wager on Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +2500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Bezuidenhout Odds to Win: +2500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Bezuidenhout has scored under par five times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 13 rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five appearances, Bezuidenhout's average finish has been 50th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 34 -5 265 0 15 1 1 $1.3M

Other Players at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Bezuidenhout finished 39th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,018 yards, 443 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard par 72 for this week's event.

The average course Bezuidenhout has played i the last year (7,297 yards) is 164 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,461).

Bezuidenhout's Last Time Out

Bezuidenhout was in the 100th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 1.63 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He finished in the 100th percentile on par 4s at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 2.10 strokes on those 20 holes.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Bezuidenhout was better than 100% of the golfers (averaging 2.50 strokes).

Bezuidenhout fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other participants averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Bezuidenhout had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.2).

Bezuidenhout's 12 birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the tournament average of 5.4.

In that most recent outing, Bezuidenhout's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 4.3).

Bezuidenhout ended the Fortinet Championship recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Fortinet Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Bezuidenhout finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Bezuidenhout's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

