Corey Seager, with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, October 7 at 1:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in ALDS Game 1.

In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:03 PM ET

1:03 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager leads Texas with 155 hits and an OBP of .388 this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Seager has picked up a hit in 76.9% of his 121 games this season, with more than one hit in 38.8% of those games.

In 25.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Seager has driven home a run in 56 games this season (46.3%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 12 occasions..

He has scored a run in 64 games this season, with multiple runs 23 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 55 .333 AVG .316 .403 OBP .372 .703 SLG .531 46 XBH 29 23 HR 10 56 RBI 40 43/28 K/BB 45/21 1 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings