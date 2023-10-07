Jonah Heim vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jonah Heim (batting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 1:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field to open the ALDS.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has 29 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .260.
- Heim will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .222 in his last games.
- In 66.2% of his games this season (86 of 130), Heim has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (23.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 13.8% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.2% of his games this year, Heim has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- He has scored in 48 of 130 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.261
|AVG
|.259
|.323
|OBP
|.316
|.500
|SLG
|.384
|30
|XBH
|17
|12
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|47
|49/20
|K/BB
|47/20
|0
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles will send Bradish (12-7) out to make his 31st start of the season. He is 12-7 with a 2.83 ERA and 168 strikeouts through 168 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed two scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.83), fourth in WHIP (1.043), and 24th in K/9 (9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.