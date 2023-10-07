When the Lamar Cardinals play the Northwestern State Demons at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, our computer model predicts the Cardinals will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Lamar vs. Northwestern State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Lamar (-18.8) 42.6 Lamar 31, Northwestern State 12

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Lamar Betting Info (2022)

The Cardinals won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Last season, six of Cardinals games went over the point total.

Northwestern State Betting Info (2023)

The Demons are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

Out of Demons two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Demons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Lamar 19.2 24 27.5 21 13.7 26 Northwestern State 12.8 37.3 8.5 30 17 44.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.