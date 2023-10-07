Mark Hubbard is set to enter the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, taking place from October 5-7.

Looking to place a bet on Hubbard at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +4000 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Hubbard Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Mark Hubbard Insights

Hubbard has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Hubbard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Hubbard has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

Hubbard has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 29 -5 279 0 17 0 4 $1.9M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Hubbard has one top-five finish in his past five appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 37th.

Hubbard has made the cut in three of his past five appearances at this tournament.

Hubbard finished fifth in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Country Club of Jackson measures 7,461 yards for this tournament, 444 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,017).

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

Courses that Hubbard has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,257 yards, 204 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Hubbard's Last Time Out

Hubbard was in the 83rd percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship placed him in the 63rd percentile.

Hubbard shot better than 66% of the field at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Hubbard recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Hubbard had less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Hubbard's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the tournament average of 5.4.

At that last competition, Hubbard's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.3).

Hubbard finished the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.4.

The field at the Fortinet Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Hubbard finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.