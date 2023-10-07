The Navy Midshipmen (1-3) host the North Texas Mean Green (2-2) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in a matchup between AAC foes at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. North Texas is a 6-point underdog. A 61.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Navy is compiling 334.8 yards per game on offense (107th in the FBS), and rank 76th on the other side of the ball, yielding 378.5 yards allowed per game. While North Texas' defense has been stuck in neutral, ranking fourth-worst by giving up 500.5 total yards per game, its offense ranks 20th-best with 466.3 total yards per contest.

North Texas vs. Navy Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Navy vs North Texas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Navy -6 -110 -110 61.5 -105 -115 -225 +185

North Texas Betting Records & Stats

North Texas is 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

Out of North Texas' four games with a set total, the two teams combined to hit the over.

North Texas has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

North Texas has played as an underdog of +185 or more once this season and won that game.

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has thrown for 845 yards (211.3 per game) while completing 61.6% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 103 yards with two touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Ayo Adeyi, has carried the ball 42 times for 292 yards (73 per game) with two touchdowns.

Oscar Adaway III has run for 148 yards across 41 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Jay Maclin has totaled 13 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 348 (87 yards per game). He's been targeted 26 times and has five touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has collected 216 receiving yards (54 yards per game) on 20 receptions.

Damon Ward Jr.'s nine grabs (on 14 targets) have netted him 164 yards (41 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Mazin Richards has collected two sacks to lead the team, while also picking up three TFL and nine tackles.

North Texas' top-tackler, Logan Wilson, has 21 tackles this year.

Jaylen Smith has a team-high one interception to go along with 15 tackles, two TFL, and two passes defended.

