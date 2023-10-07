Looking at the schools in the Pioneer League, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 6 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which are located below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

Pioneer League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. St. Thomas (MN)

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-3

3-2 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 61st

61st Last Game: W 20-14 vs Dayton

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Butler

Butler Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Davidson

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-2

3-2 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 80th

80th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 128th

128th Last Game: W 55-33 vs San Diego

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

3. Butler

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 7-2

4-1 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 112th

112th Last Game: W 27-17 vs Presbyterian

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ St. Thomas (MN)

@ St. Thomas (MN) Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Drake

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

1-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 18th

18th Last Game: W 16-9 vs Morehead State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Valparaiso

Valparaiso Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Presbyterian

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 6-4

2-2 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 103rd

103rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 95th

95th Last Game: L 27-17 vs Butler

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Stetson

Stetson Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Morehead State

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 3-7

1-3 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 74th

74th Last Game: L 16-9 vs Drake

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Dayton

Dayton Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Stetson

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-7

2-3 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 117th

117th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 89th

89th Last Game: L 34-24 vs Marist

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Presbyterian

@ Presbyterian Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. San Diego

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 2-8

1-4 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 120th

120th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 116th

116th Last Game: L 55-33 vs Davidson

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

9. Dayton

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-7

2-3 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 125th

125th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 105th

105th Last Game: L 20-14 vs St. Thomas (MN)

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Morehead State

@ Morehead State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Marist

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-2 | 2-9 Overall Rank: 126th

126th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 125th

125th Last Game: W 34-24 vs Stetson

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Columbia

@ Columbia Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

12:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Valparaiso

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 0-9

1-3 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 127th

127th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 124th

124th Last Game: W 16-15 vs Southwest Minnesota State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Drake

@ Drake Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

