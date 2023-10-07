In the contest between the Rice Owls and UConn Huskies on Saturday, October 7 at 5:00 PM, our computer model expects the Owls to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Rice vs. UConn Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Rice (-10) Over (47.5) Rice 36, UConn 18

Week 6 AAC Predictions

Rice Betting Info (2023)

The Owls have an 80.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Owls' record against the spread is 3-1-0.

Rice has had two games (out of four) go over the total this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 47.5 points, 5.8 fewer than the average total in this season's Rice contests.

UConn Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 24.4% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

The Huskies have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this year.

UConn is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this year.

Out of theHuskies' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

The average over/under for UConn games this season is 0.8 more points than the point total of 47.5 for this outing.

Owls vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Rice 33.0 28.8 42.0 21.7 19.5 39.5 UConn 17.0 31.6 17.8 30.8 14.0 35.0

