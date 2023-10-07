Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 7, when the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners square off at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Longhorns. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Texas vs. Oklahoma Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oklahoma (+5.5) Under (60.5) Texas 28, Oklahoma 26

Texas Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Longhorns have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

The Longhorns have covered the spread three times in five games.

Texas is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

One Longhorns game (out of five) has hit the over this season.

The over/under in this game is 60.5 points, 6.6 higher than the average total in Texas games this season.

Oklahoma Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Sooners have a 35.7% chance to win.

The Sooners are 5-0-0 against the spread this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Sooners' five games with a set total.

The average over/under in Oklahoma games this season is 2.3 fewer points than the point total of 60.5 for this outing.

Longhorns vs. Sooners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 36 12.8 36 11.3 36 15 Oklahoma 47.4 10.8 50.3 10.3 43 11.5

