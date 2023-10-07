Big 12 play features the Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-3) and the Baylor Bears (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The betting information forecasts a close game, with the Red Raiders favored by 1.5 points. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Texas Tech vs. Baylor matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline Baylor Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-1.5) 58.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-1.5) 58.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Betting Trends

Texas Tech has covered once in four matchups with a spread this season.

The Red Raiders have covered the spread once when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Baylor has covered twice in four chances against the spread this year.

The Bears have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Texas Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +6600 Bet $100 to win $6600

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.